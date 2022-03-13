UPDATE: Fatality Confirmed – SH1, Piarere - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 13 March 2022, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one
vehicle on SH1, Piarere last night.
Police were
notified of the incident at about 8.30pm.
Initial
inquiries indicate the person had been walking on SH1
towards Tirau prior to being struck.
Police received
several calls from motorists in the area at the
time.
A section of SH1 remained closed until about 4am
this morning.
The investigation into the circumstances
is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive... More>>