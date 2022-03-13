UPDATE: Fatality Confirmed – SH1, Piarere - Bay Of Plenty

A pedestrian died after being struck by at least one vehicle on SH1, Piarere last night.

Police were notified of the incident at about 8.30pm.

Initial inquiries indicate the person had been walking on SH1 towards Tirau prior to being struck.

Police received several calls from motorists in the area at the time.

A section of SH1 remained closed until about 4am this morning.

The investigation into the circumstances is ongoing.

