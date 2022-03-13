Crash On Tihoi Road, Taupo - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 13 March 2022, 2:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle
crash on SH32 (Tihoi Road) near Kakaho Road and Waimanoa
Road.
A truck rolled just before 10am and is blocking
both lanes.
Both occupants appear to be out of the
vehicle and injuries are unclear at this stage.
The
road may be blocked for some time and Police advise
motorists to expect
delays.
