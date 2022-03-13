Have You Seen David?

Police are asking for the public's help finding David Holland, 31, who has been reported missing from his Papamoa Beach home.

David was last heard from on the evening of Friday 11 March.

Friends believe he was intending to go for a swim at the beach near the end of Pacific View Road.

He later failed to turn up for work, which is out of character, and Police and his loved ones have concerns for his welfare.

A search of the beach and surrounding areas has been conducted, however nothing has been found that would help Police understand where David might be.

Further searching will take place today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen David, or who might have information about his movements or whereabouts.

We would specifically like to hear from anyone at Papamoa Beach on Friday evening about 7.30pm, who may have seen David there.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

© Scoop Media

