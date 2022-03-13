Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Composters Welcome New Proposals To Cut Food Waste

Sunday, 13 March 2022, 6:50 pm
Press Release: Kaicycle

Wellington-based nonprofit Kaicycle welcomes the proposals to divert food waste from landfill released today by the Ministry for the Environment.

“Far too much organic material goes to landfill in NZ, producing methane and contributing to climate change. We can do so much more with this resource to help replenish our degrading soils, offset synthetic fertilisers and support more regenerative and urban agriculture to boost food security and adapt to climate change,” says Kaicycle Compost Manager Liam Prince.

“We broadly support the Government’s proposal to ‘phase in’ food waste collections and requirements for businesses to separate food waste. This will enable the best systems and infrastructure to be developed. It helps smaller operators like us to get ready to play our part without being swallowed up or steamrolled by big players.”

“Local-scale systems generate many benefits beyond diversion from landfill, like preventing wastage in the first place, creating more jobs, strengthening local economies, and increasing community resilience. If the focus is only on tonnage diverted at the expense of other outcomes, this could squash small operators out of the picture, with a high opportunity cost.”

“There’s a thriving network of local-scale composters and urban farmers across Aotearoa. We want to see this sector grow and help the country meet its waste and emissions reduction goals, while setting a foundation for long-term resilience.”

"We need to balance the urgency of the climate crisis and tackling landfill emissions with soil regeneration and building local food production and climate resilience into our systems. We think the Government’s proposals get this about right, although we would like to see more ambitious actions in future, like banning all organics from landfill while providing specific support for local communities to be part of the solution.

“We’re also glad to see that compostable products and packaging would be excluded from these collections. These products add nothing of value and may even add harmful chemicals to our compost. We also receive far too much food waste contaminated by non-compostable or non-certified packaging. We support the precautionary approach taken by Government that recognises the harms and risks of contaminating composts and soils, which is also reflected in their position statement on compostable products also released today.”

“As a member of the Zero Waste Network, we are also happy to see other opportunities in these proposals that could help local-scale community enterprises flourish, like a Container Return Scheme. Overall, these proposals signal a positive shift for waste and emissions reductions in Aotearoa. Communities and enterprises like ours all over the country are ready to play our part in making this a reality.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kaicycle on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 