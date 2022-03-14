Crash, SH1 Off Ramp Near, Taupiri, Hamilton - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the southbound off ramp of SH1 near Taupiri.

A large milk tanker rolled around 2:30am and has blocked the off ramp.

There are no reports of injury.

The road is expected to be closed for sometime while arrangements are made to move the tanker.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or follow diversions that are in place and signposted.

