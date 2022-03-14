Crash, SH1 Off Ramp Near, Taupiri, Hamilton - Waikato
Monday, 14 March 2022, 7:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on the
southbound off ramp of SH1 near Taupiri.
A large milk
tanker rolled around 2:30am and has blocked the off
ramp.
There are no reports of injury.
The road
is expected to be closed for sometime while arrangements are
made to move the tanker.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area or follow diversions that are in place and
signposted.
