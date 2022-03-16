Raglan Airfield Protest Activity

Protestors that had been gathered at the Raglan Airfield since January, have left this morning.

There was no requirement for any trespass orders to be given, and no arrests were made.

The group of locals had occupied the airfield since January 2022, to protest the construction of a fence surrounding the airfield.

Police had been in regular communication with the protest group in the past few weeks and had been working with them towards a peaceful resolution.

Police would also like to acknowledge the contributions of a number of people who were constructive in the resolution of this matter.

We are pleased the occupation on the airfield could be resolved without any significant issues.

© Scoop Media

