Raglan Airfield Protest Activity
Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 3:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Protestors that had been gathered at the Raglan Airfield
since January, have left this morning.
There was no
requirement for any trespass orders to be given, and no
arrests were made.
The group of locals had occupied
the airfield since January 2022, to protest the construction
of a fence surrounding the airfield.
Police had been
in regular communication with the protest group in the past
few weeks and had been working with them towards a peaceful
resolution.
Police would also like to acknowledge the
contributions of a number of people who were constructive in
the resolution of this matter.
We are pleased the
occupation on the airfield could be resolved without any
significant
issues.
