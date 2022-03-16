Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Approves Funding For Climate Action

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council’s Kāwai Whakatipu – Grants Subcommittee has approved funding for five applicants in its first round of the new Climate and Sustainability Fund today.

As part of Te Atakura – First to Zero, this fund supports communities and businesses in Wellington to undertake climate action initiatives that reduce and/or support the reduction of carbon emissions.

Grants were approved for a total of $174,250 from the $250,000 per annum fund, and Kāwai Whakatipu – Grants Subcommittee Chair Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons says the latest grants recognise the value in investing in projects that will benefit future generations.

“These groups and organisations fit the criteria as they are projects that support climate action and reducing carbon emissions.

“By funding them, we as a Council demonstrate our commitment to Te Atakura – First to Zero, the goal of becoming a net zero carbon capital by 2050.”

The successful applicants are:

  • Sustainability Trust - $95,000 to transform their existing eco-centre into a climate action centre. This will provide Wellington with a central hub for climate action, where Wellingtonians can go for locally specific climate information, get support for individual and collective change, measure their impacts, and connect into Wellington climate initiatives and movements.
  • Wellington Chamber of Commerce - $50,000 to support 40 small-to-medium Wellington businesses to go through a “Sustainability Bootcamp” that results in tangible and tailored climate action plans for each business.
  • Eco-church NZ - $20,000 to support grassroots efforts by churches in Wellington to understand their carbon footprint and develop climate action plans.
  • PlantMe Growathon - $5,000 to run a gamified online platform that tracks the carbon benefits of backyard food production in Wellington.
  • Lodabike - $4,250 to undertake research on barriers to ebike ownership. The intention is to connect this mahi to Council’s existing behaviour change work programme and Paneke Pōneke, the bike network.

Chief Executive at The Sustainability Trust Georgie Ferrari says this grant from Wellington City Council supports an opportunity to create a unique space for the community.

“As a social enterprise we will also be approaching other like-minded businesses and organisations for support and philanthropic donations, and possibly a crowd funding campaign, as we think this is a project Wellingtonians will want to get behind.

“People are worried about climate change and the environment and want to know what practicable steps they can take. This space will provide information and advice to address these concerns and ideally they will leave optimistic that it’s not too late to curb the change, but also how to adapt to any change in the future.

“This will be the first space of its kind in New Zealand, so we’re excited and ready to get it up and running as soon as possible,” adds Georgie.

This was the first of two funding rounds for the 2021/2022 financial year. The second round is currently open and closes on 31 March.

The Kāwai Whakatipu – Grants Subcommittee also agreed to the allocation of Living Wage for Events Funding for the following:

  • Activities and Research in Environments for Creativity Trust - $8,008
  • Creatif Kate - $7,166
  • KidzStuff Theatre for Children Incorporated - $13,196
  • Pirate and Queen Limited - $6,000
  • Red Scare Theatre Trust - $13,445
  • The Humorous Arts Charitable Trust Board - $5,460

The Living Wage for Events Fund was established as part of the Long-term Plan to support non-Council events to deliver events that provide the living wage for their staff and contractors.

For more information about funding and grant recipients please visit: wellington.govt.nz/funding.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 