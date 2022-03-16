Arrest Made In Robbery Of Elderly Women In Hastings

A 32-year-old Hastings man has been arrested in connection with the alleged

robbery of two elderly women on Monday afternoon.

It’s believed that the women may have drawn attention of the man because

they had won money on gambling machines.

It is understood the man then followed the women - who were traveling from

Hastings back to their home - and intercepted them, taking their belongings

and money.

One of the women was treated in hospital.

“As a community we condemn this behaviour, as it strikes at the heart of

some our most vulnerable people” says Detective Sergeant Phil Sayers.

Victim Support are assisting both women.

This appears to have been an opportunistic offence and is not thought to be

behaviour prevalent across Hawke’s Bay.

The man is due to appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow (Thursday)

on robbery, driving, and other charges.

