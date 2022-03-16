Arrest Made In Robbery Of Elderly Women In Hastings
Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 4:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 32-year-old Hastings man has been arrested in
connection with the alleged
robbery of two elderly
women on Monday afternoon.
It’s believed that the
women may have drawn attention of the man
because
they had won money on gambling
machines.
It is understood the man then followed the
women - who were traveling from
Hastings back to
their home - and intercepted them, taking their
belongings
and money.
One of the women was
treated in hospital.
“As a community we condemn this
behaviour, as it strikes at the heart of
some our
most vulnerable people” says Detective Sergeant Phil
Sayers.
Victim Support are assisting both
women.
This appears to have been an opportunistic
offence and is not thought to be
behaviour
prevalent across Hawke’s Bay.
The man is due to
appear in the Hastings District Court tomorrow
(Thursday)
on robbery, driving, and other
charges.
