Greenwaste Site System And Access Changes

From April a new camera system will be used to record greenwaste at Blenheim’s Waste Sorting Centre and the public access point will change.

Solid Waste Manager Alec McNeil says the new camera system records vehicle registration plate details and allows site attendants to note what type of waste people have brought to the site.

“The new system has been trialled and is now ready to be expanded to the Greenwaste site,” Mr McNeil said.

From Friday 1 April access to the Greenwaste site will also be via George Conroy Drive.

Greenwaste customers should enter the site via the Waste Sorting Centre ‘in’ weighbridge. When using the ‘in’ weighbridge, customers should wait until the traffic management barriers lift before they drive on or off the weighbridge.

“The camera system will now control the traffic management barriers. Once you enter the site as a customer you should follow the signage that directs you to the Greenwaste site. Once inside please follow site attendants’ instructions,” Mr McNeil said.

During April loads will continue to be measured and charged based on the relevant cubic metre rate.

“We will also be collecting your load weight information to allow for a comparison. The Greenwaste site will switch to a tonnage rate for grass and greenwaste by 1 July 2022. These rates will be advised in May,” Mr McNeil said.

“In the longer term the new layout will provide a more efficient method of recording data and charging at both the Waste Sorting Centre and the Greenwaste site,” he said.

© Scoop Media

