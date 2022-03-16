Mayor Boult Congratulates Returning Paralympians, Plans Civic Reception

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult was at Queenstown International Airport today to welcome back double Paralympic medallist and Wānaka resident Adam Hall, along with Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Chef de Mission Jane Stevens, and coaches Ben Adams and Scott Palmer.

Mr Hall added a further two bronze medals to his collection at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games following a gold medal at Vancouver 2010, and a gold and a bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Adam. Just to get to one Paralympic Games is a huge achievement in itself, but to represent your country at five consecutive Games and win a total of five Paralympic medals over that time is mind-boggling,” said Mayor Boult.

“I also congratulate Adam’s fellow Wānaka resident, Corey Peters for his outstanding effort at Beijing where he won gold and silver medals, their teammate Aaron Ewen, and all the coaches and support staff at both PNZ and Snow Sports NZ.”

Mayor Boult added that he has been discussing appropriate recognition for the local athletes who competed at both this year’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

“We’d love to organise something public once restrictions on gatherings have eased and all of the athletes have returned. Our community really want to join the celebration and show their appreciation for what these amazing athletes have achieved. We’re all incredibly proud of them, especially Adam and Corey along with Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Nico Porteous and everyone from the Queenstown Lakes District who has reached such heights over these last few weeks,” he said.

“They are an inspiration to us all and I’m sure their success will attract even more people from across the country to head to our local ski fields this winter.”

