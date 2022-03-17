Man Charged With Murder Following Invercargill Homicide

Police have now made an arrest in relation to the murder of five-month-old Hope Elizabeth McFall-Schultz, who was killed in January.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Nelson District Court this afternoon.

I would like to thank the Invercargill community and Hope's family for their assistance and patience during this investigation.

Hope's family continue to request privacy at this time.

