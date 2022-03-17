Man Charged With Murder Following Invercargill Homicide
Thursday, 17 March 2022, 11:20 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now made an arrest in relation to the murder
of five-month-old Hope Elizabeth McFall-Schultz, who was
killed in January.
A 24-year-old man has been charged
with murder and is due to appear in the Nelson District
Court this afternoon.
I would like to thank the
Invercargill community and Hope's family for their
assistance and patience during this
investigation.
Hope's family continue to request
privacy at this
time.
