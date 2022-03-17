Warrant To Arrest- Hamiora Chase
Thursday, 17 March 2022, 11:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of
25-year-old Hamiora Chase, who has a warrant to
arrest.
He has links to the
Napier and wider Hawke's Bay area.
If seen, Chase
should not be approached.
Anyone with information is
asked to call Police on 111 and quote file number
220314/3110.
Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
