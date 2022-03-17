Warrant To Arrest- Hamiora Chase

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of 25-year-old Hamiora Chase, who has a warrant to arrest.

He has links to the Napier and wider Hawke's Bay area.

If seen, Chase should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 111 and quote file number 220314/3110.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

