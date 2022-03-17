Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sky Stadium Gets $1.5 Million Grant Ahead Of Events Resurgence

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 6:10 pm
Wellington City Council

Wellington City Council today agreed to support Sky Stadium with one-off $1.5 million grant.

Mayor Andy Foster says the need for the grant is a direct result of the Stadium not being able to hold any events with crowds because of Covid restrictions since August.

In a normal year Sky Stadium would expect 50 -60 events with 500,000 people attending, but this year it was only possible to host three events with just 16,500 people attending.

“This grant along with a matching grant from the Stadium Trust’s other settlor, Greater Wellington Regional Council, will get the Stadium Trust and its staff through Omicron and allow the team to prepare for a really exciting programme of Sky Stadium events as our borders are re-opened and we look forward to economic activity fully resuming across our city,” says Mayor Foster.

“Alongside the many events across the city, Sky Stadium will host Six60, Guns ‘n’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Ed Sheeran, the Irish Rugby Team and the upcoming full Hurricanes and Phoenix seasons for their men’s and women’s teams.

“I share with the many Phoenix fans the hope that we will see our team back home before the end of the current Men’s A League season.

“It was a pleasure to be in a small crowd of about 900 a week or-so-ago to watch the Hurricanes play, thinking how long it’s been. It reminded me of the joy of our community gathering together to enjoy top class sporting and entertainment events.

“Covid has been devasting for events and venues, but I am confident with the fantastic programme ahead that Sky Stadium will rapidly go from its toughest ever year to what I am sure will be one of the very best. There us is so much to look forward to!” said Mayor Foster.

