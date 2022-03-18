Council Acknowledges Local Irish Community With St Patrick's Day Light Show

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has acknowledged the deep connection between Ireland and the district following last night’s Celtic-themed light show that was projected onto Queenstown’s lakefront Eichardt’s Private Hotel to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The display, a joint effort between Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and local event and audio-visual company TomTom Productions, was created after a nationwide request from Ambassador of Ireland Peter Ryan to ‘green’ some of the country’s iconic landmarks on Ireland’s national day.

Mayor Boult said he was blown away by the projections which ran yesterday from dusk until around 11.00pm.

"We enjoy a great relationship with the Irish Embassy and were very happy to support the Ambassador’s request. Many thanks to the team that pulled this together," he said.

“On behalf of the whole district, I hugely appreciate the valuable contribution made by the hundreds of people in our local community and workforce who call Ireland home or identify with their Irish heritage."

QLDC Relationship Manager Arts and Events Jan Maxwell said it had been a great project with which to be involved.

“Many thanks to everyone at TomTom for creating the art and Eichardt’s for providing the canvas. The Ambassador told us that one in six people across Aotearoa New Zealand claim Irish heritage which shows a deep connection and bond between our two nations. We were delighted and proud to celebrate it last night in this unique way,” she said.

