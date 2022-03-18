Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Acknowledges Local Irish Community With St Patrick's Day Light Show

Friday, 18 March 2022, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult has acknowledged the deep connection between Ireland and the district following last night’s Celtic-themed light show that was projected onto Queenstown’s lakefront Eichardt’s Private Hotel to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The display, a joint effort between Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) and local event and audio-visual company TomTom Productions, was created after a nationwide request from Ambassador of Ireland Peter Ryan to ‘green’ some of the country’s iconic landmarks on Ireland’s national day.

Mayor Boult said he was blown away by the projections which ran yesterday from dusk until around 11.00pm.

"We enjoy a great relationship with the Irish Embassy and were very happy to support the Ambassador’s request. Many thanks to the team that pulled this together," he said.

“On behalf of the whole district, I hugely appreciate the valuable contribution made by the hundreds of people in our local community and workforce who call Ireland home or identify with their Irish heritage."

QLDC Relationship Manager Arts and Events Jan Maxwell said it had been a great project with which to be involved.

“Many thanks to everyone at TomTom for creating the art and Eichardt’s for providing the canvas. The Ambassador told us that one in six people across Aotearoa New Zealand claim Irish heritage which shows a deep connection and bond between our two nations. We were delighted and proud to celebrate it last night in this unique way,” she said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:



National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 