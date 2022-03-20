Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Majestic Church Announces New Leadership In Sixtieth Anniversary Year

Sunday, 20 March 2022, 5:45 pm
Press Release: Majestic Church

André and Elly Hanssen and their children Ahanu (3 years) and Tiva (8 months)

Majestic Church is excited to announce that André and Elly Hanssen will take over the church’s leadership from late October 2022.

The couple will become the third senior leaders in the church’s 60-year history, taking up the reins from André’s parents, Leo and Suzanne Hanssen, who have faithfully led the church for the past 26 years.

Today, Leo and Suzanne announced it was the right time to step aside and hand over the leadership to the next generation. “It has been a journey to get to this point and Suzanne and I are looking forward to working with André and Elly to make this transition and move into our new season of life,” Leo said.

Suzanne and Leo Hanssen

“André and Elly are well known to our community, and they will bring a fresh enthusiasm, passion and vision to Majestic. We look forward to seeing how the church will evolve in the years to come.”

Alongside raising two young children, André and Elly are the co-directors of Swarm Studios (performing arts studio). André is also Majestic’s creative director and Elly is an artist entrepreneur and producer. With five locations, Swarm Studios operates from Christchurch, Brisbane and Los Angeles, training more than 400 students to pursue their passion in the arts.

Taking up the leadership of Majestic is a big step and the couple say they have exciting plans for its future. “We hope to continue to cultivate an environment that shows love, gives hope and inspires faith,” Elly said. “We will also be identifying and raising up a new generation of leaders.”

André and Elly consider Majestic to be a truly generational church, creating a space for anyone at any stage of life. They say they would not have been able to grow into their new leadership role without the support and guidance of Leo and Suzanne.

“Their faithfulness and longevity are very rare, and they have truly paved the way to uplift the next generation. Also, our new church in Durham St would not have happened without their foresight and leadership. They pass on a legacy of love for our city and beyond.”

