Incident - North Cape
Monday, 21 March 2022, 7:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are involved in a rescue operation off North Cape
following a report
of a vessel in distress late yesterday
evening.
The operation is being led by the Rescue
Coordination Centre.
Police Search and Rescue are
assisting with a land search based at Te Pua, in
the Far
North.
A number of people are currently unaccounted
for.
Further information will be provided when
available.
