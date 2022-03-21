Severe Weather In Auckland - Watch For Hidden Hazards - Auckland City
Monday, 21 March 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are advising motorists across Auckland to delay
their travel, if at all possible, this morning.
There
have been a number of calls for assistance to emergency
services across the city where vehicles have become
submerged.
Police urge motorists to drive with extreme
caution, particularly in areas where there is surface
flooding as there could be hidden hazards.
If you can
delay travel, we would advise you do so until the weather
event has
passed.
© Scoop Media
