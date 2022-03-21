Severe Weather In Auckland - Watch For Hidden Hazards - Auckland City

Police are advising motorists across Auckland to delay their travel, if at all possible, this morning.

There have been a number of calls for assistance to emergency services across the city where vehicles have become submerged.

Police urge motorists to drive with extreme caution, particularly in areas where there is surface flooding as there could be hidden hazards.

If you can delay travel, we would advise you do so until the weather event has passed.

© Scoop Media

