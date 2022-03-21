Bodies Recovered In North Cape Search Operation

Northland Police continue to assist with a search and rescue operation after five people were reported to be unaccounted for in the waters off North Cape late yesterday.

Sadly, two bodies have been located in the water and were recovered by helicopter this morning.

A third body has been recovered by a vessel assisting with the water search.

Air, land and water searches are ongoing in efforts to locate the two people who remain missing.

This operation is being led by the Rescue Coordination Centre at Maritime NZ.

Five people were previously rescued and are currently in Kaitaia Hospital in a stable condition.

