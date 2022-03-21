Charges Laid Over Auckland Man's Death

Auckland City Police have charged two people over the death of a man in central Auckland last month.

An investigation had been underway into the circumstances of Joesph Tahana’s death after the 29-year-old was located deceased on St Pauls Street on 19 February 2022.

Police have now charged two men, aged 30 and 38, with manslaughter and burglary over this matter.

The men are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Police have been working closely with Mr Tahana’s family since his death and have ensured there is support in place for them at this difficult time.

As matters are now before the Court, Police are unable to comment further.

