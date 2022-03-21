Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

201 New Covid-19 Cases Confirmed In South Canterbury

Monday, 21 March 2022, 1:54 pm
Press Release: South Canterbury District Health Board

Today’s cases

· Timaru District - 179

· Waimate District - 11

· Mackenzie District - 3

· Unknown – 8.

Active cases

· Timaru District - 1,152

· Waimate District - 101

· Mackenzie District – 27

· Unknown – 52

· Total active cases – 1,332.

Total cases recovered in 2022

· 1,306.

Cases in Timaru Hospital

· 1.

The South Canterbury DHB urges everyone in South Canterbury to be vigilant and get tested if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19, or if you are a Household Contact of a positive case.


If you do not have symptoms, you only need a test if you are a Household Contact of a positive case. If you are a Close Contact, but do not live with the person who has COVID-19, you do not need to get a test unless you develop symptoms.

If you complete a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) it’s important to report your positive or negative result on mycovidrecord.health.nz or call 0800 222 478 and press option 3. You can now report a RAT result for your child or someone else through your own My Covid Record account.

Please note, the Ministry of Health’s daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level. This is because of different reporting cut off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their usual region of residence. Unknown cases are due to the normal place of residence not being identified yet.

WHERE TO GET RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS (RATS)

If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms or are a household contact you can go to a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site, or pre-order a RAT online at requestrats.covid19.health.nz or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm to collect, or have someone collect it for you at a collection site.

Timaru Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site and COVID-19 Testing Clinic:

  • Aorangi Park, Morgans Road, Timaru (north end car park)
  • Monday – Friday, 9am - 4.30pm.
  • Saturday – Sunday, 9am – 3pm.

Geraldine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

  • Geraldine Rugby Club, George Street, Geraldine
  • Sunday - Friday (closed Saturday)
  • 8am to 12pm.

Waimate Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

  • Waimate Rugby Club, Wall Street, Waimate
  • Monday – Saturday
  • 9am - 11am.

Twizel Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

  • MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Place, Twizel
  • Monday – Friday, 9am - 5pm
  • Saturday, 10am - 2pm
  • Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

  • Fairlie HealthCare Depot, 78 Main Street, Fairlie
  • Monday – Friday
  • 9am - 5.30pm
  • Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

VACCINATION ADVICE


With cases escalating in the community, it is extremely important to get vaccinated to reduce your chance of serious illness and hospitalisation.

Click here for a full list of vaccination clinics in South Canterbury, including those taking walk ins, or you can visit the Healthpoint website.

Attribute to Jason Power, Chief Executive.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from South Canterbury District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How, And Whether The Ukraine War Might End


is pretty safe to assume that the Kremlin did not expect Ukraine’s resistance to be as strong and effective as it has been. It is also probably safe to say that the failure of his Ukraine blitzkrieg will not significantly change whatever Vladimir Putin will come to regard as being “Mission Accomplished.” What might Putin’s exit scenario in Ukraine actually look like? Some optimists think he has only limited gains in mind...
More>>



 
 


National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 