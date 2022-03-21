Witnesses Sought - Crash, Invercargill
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a
crash where a cyclist
was injured and a driver left the scene without stopping.
About 9.50pm on Wednesday 16
March, a cyclist was travelling south on Nith
Street, Invercargill, approaching Forth Street, and a vehicle was travelling
west along Forth Street.
They collided
at the intersection. The vehicle did not stop to ascertain
if
the cyclist had been injured.
The cyclist suffered moderate injuries, including a broken wrist and toe.
Police are looking to identify the vehicle and driver involved.
It is described as a black
ute/truck-type vehicle with no canopy on the tray
at the back.
We want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle
matching this description
travelling in the area at the time, or from anyone who might have witnessed
the incident or have information about it.
Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220317/3315.
You can also give information anonymously
through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.