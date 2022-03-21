Witnesses Sought - Crash, Invercargill

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a crash where a cyclist

was injured and a driver left the scene without stopping.

About 9.50pm on Wednesday 16 March, a cyclist was travelling south on Nith

Street, Invercargill, approaching Forth Street, and a vehicle was travelling

west along Forth Street.

They collided at the intersection. The vehicle did not stop to ascertain if

the cyclist had been injured.

The cyclist suffered moderate injuries, including a broken wrist and toe.

Police are looking to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

It is described as a black ute/truck-type vehicle with no canopy on the tray

at the back.

We want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle matching this description

travelling in the area at the time, or from anyone who might have witnessed

the incident or have information about it.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220317/3315.

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

