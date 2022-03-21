Serious Crash - Dominion Road, Mahana - Tasman
Monday, 21 March 2022, 8:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on
Dominion Road,
Mahana.
Police were notified of the
single-vehicle collision at 7:18.
The road is closed
and diversions will be in place.
More information will
be provided when
available.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui