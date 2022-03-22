Update: Fatal Crash, Mahana - Tasman
Tuesday, 22 March 2022, 6:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
serious single-vehicle
crash on Dominion Road, Mahana
last night.
The road was opened shortly after
11:30pm.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash
are
continuing.
