Police Identify Woman Sought In Relation To Upper Hutt Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd

Police can confirm that the woman sought in relation to the serious assault

in Upper Hutt on Saturday night has been identified.

Information provided to Police by members of the public has helped identify

the woman.

Staff are continuing to establish if there is any link between her

interaction with the two men and the later attack on them.

One man remains in Wellington Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police have spoken to a number of people throughout this investigation and we

want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with

information so far.

This has been really valuable and has assisted our investigators with their

enquiries.

We urge anyone who is yet to come forward and speak to Police to do so.

We continue to appeal to motorists who were passing through this area who may

have dash cam footage or private dwellings in the area with home CCTV footage

to contact Police as this footage could assist us with our enquiries.

We are also seeking anyone who was in the vicinity of Caltex Rimutaka

Fergusson Drive area between 7:40pm and 8:40pm on Saturday night and ask them

to contact Police.

The information you have could assist us in holding those responsible for

this serious assault to account and providing answers to the man's whānau.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105 and quoting file

number 220320/3075.

You can also contact Police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

