Police Identify Woman Sought In Relation To Upper Hutt Assault
Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd
Police can
confirm that the woman sought in relation to the serious
assault
in Upper Hutt on Saturday night has been identified.
Information provided to Police by members
of the public has helped identify
the woman.
Staff are continuing to establish if there is
any link between her
interaction with the two men and the later attack on them.
One man remains in Wellington Hospital with life threatening injuries.
Police have spoken to a number of people
throughout this investigation and we
want to thank the members of the public who have come forward with
information so far.
This has been really
valuable and has assisted our investigators with
their
enquiries.
We urge anyone who is yet to come forward and speak to Police to do so.
We continue
to appeal to motorists who were passing through this area
who may
have dash cam footage or private dwellings in the area with home CCTV footage
to contact Police as this footage could assist us with our enquiries.
We are also seeking anyone who was in the
vicinity of Caltex Rimutaka
Fergusson Drive area between 7:40pm and 8:40pm on Saturday night and ask them
to contact Police.
The information you
have could assist us in holding those responsible
for
this serious assault to account and providing answers to the man's whānau.
Anyone with information
is asked to call Police on 105 and quoting
file
number 220320/3075.
You can also contact Police anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.