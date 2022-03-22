North Cape Operation - Update 6

Police divers are this afternoon checking the wreckage of the Enchanter.

The vessel sank off North Cape overnight 20/21 March. Five of the 10 on-board were rescued, four died and one is still unaccounted for.

An emergency position-indicating radio beacon alert was received from the vessel at about 8 pm, Sunday 20 March.

Rescue Coordination Centre spokesperson Nick Burt says checking the wreckage is important as the search continues for the last unaccounted for person.

It may take some time as there are potentially hidden hazards within the wreckage.

Divers will be assessing whether the search can be completed where the wreck is, or if it needs to be towed to more shallow waters.

© Scoop Media

