Most Vaccination And Testing Sites Re-open After Monday’s Storm

Most vaccination centres and testing sites in Tāmaki Makaurau have re-opened or moved indoors after flooding and storm damage caused disruption yesterday.

Westgate and Mt Wellington vaccination centres are now operating indoors only. Ōtara vaccination centre remains closed for the day as the site needs to further dry out.

The Eventfinda vaccination centre which was planned to close at the end of the week, is now permanently closed. Orewa vaccination centre is also closed but until further notice. A range of other community vaccination centres remain open, with their operating hours and locations listed on our website: www.vaccinateforauckland.nz. People can also book appointments at more than 350 vaccinating GPs and pharmacies.

Auckland Netball community testing centre remains closed at least until the end of the day as the clean-up continues, while Orewa and Wairau Valley community testing centres, which were also due to close at the end of the week, are now permanently closed. There are plenty of other testing sites open today across the city. For the latest information, please go to www.covid19testing.nz

