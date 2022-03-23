Red Rain Warning Issued For Gisborne

This morning a state of emergency was declared for the Tairāwhiti Gisborne area as torrential rain lashed the area overnight. Between 200-300mm of rain fell overnight, with rainfall rates up to 50mm/hr in places, fuelled by extremely humid northerlies. With more heavy rain expected today, and in consultation with Gisborne Regional Council, MetService has extended the Rain Warning for Gisborne until early Thursday morning, and have also upgraded the warning to a Red Warning for Heavy Rain.

MetService Meteorologist David Miller states, ‘MetService Red Warnings are reserved for the most severe weather events when significant impacts can be expected, such as flooding and damage to roads and powerlines, and possibly isolating communities. As such, immediate action should be taken by people in the region to ensure their safety. Advice on what to do in an emergency can be found at getready.govt.nz’.

Outside of the Tairāwhiti Gisborne region, Orange Heavy Rain Warnings are also in force for the Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki, while a Heavy Rain Watch is active for Taupō.

Additionally, much of the country is at risk of seeing thunderstorms with localised downpours today, and a Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Northland, Auckland and Waikato.

Full details of all current Severe Watches and Warnings can be found here http://bit.ly/AllWarnings.



© Scoop Media

