Parents Of Disabled And Immune Compromised Children Horrified By Vaccine Mandates And Passes Being Dropped

Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: Awhi Nga Matua

Terrified, anxious, heartbroken, lonely, scared, gutted, thrown under the bus – these are just some of the reactions parents of disabled, immunocompromised and medically fragile children have had to the Government’s decision to remove vaccine mandates from education and remove the need for vaccine passes.

Awhi Ngā Mātua, an online community for parents of tamariki with disabilities, has been a place where parents have come together to share their surprise and devastation at the changes announced by the Government today.

Awhi Ngā Mātua founder Elizabeth Goodwin and director Emily Writes say they’re hopeful the government will listen to parents of immunocompromised children who were caught off guard by the announcement.

Director Emily Writes says she hopes the Government will see the mamae of the community and take into consideration the pain the announcement has caused an already vulnerable and isolated community.

Awhi Ngā Mātua founder Elizabeth Goodwin says the community has shared their shock at the announcement throughout the day.

“Parents of disabled and immunocompromised children often feel very isolated already. They’ve been hit hard. They’ve been isolated for a long time, many since the beginning of the pandemic – and they’re feeling left out in the cold by today’s announcement.”

“This announcement further forces vulnerable families back into their homes. Children who could previously be at school because their parents knew their teachers were vaccinated are now having to reassess that choice.”

“Our parents are telling us that vaccinated teachers and carers are people they trust to care for their fragile tamariki. To remove those protections at the height of the pandemic feels like a cruel blow to parents.”

With ableism rising, Awhi Ngā Mātua, would like to see the government take a stand against ableism and prioritise the safety of the immune compromised and disabled.

“We are calling on the Government to hear the voices of the community on these issues and show they’ve listened.”

We asked the Awhi Ngā Mātua community of parents of disabled, immunocompromised and medically fragile children how they felt after today’s announcement:

- “Sad. Amazed. Vulnerable. Hurt. Alone”.

- “Scared. I want my children surrounded by teachers who value their health and wellbeing”.

- “Terrified and anxious”.

- “I feel like nobody cares about us”

- “Heartbroken. Scared for [my child] to start school if she’ll have an unvaccinated kiako.”

- “Thrown under the bus”

- “Gutted. I feel like all responsibility is now placed on vulnerable people and their families.”

- “I’m really gutted”.

- “Thrown under the bus…again”.

- “Not good. We will be even more isolated now.”

- “Lonely”

- “Frightened and the thought of an unvaccinated teacher in my children’s classroom”

- “Sad and drained. Resigned to the fact I will never eat in a café or restaurant ever again.”

- “Concerned. It feels like people are accepting the death toll and not worried about us anymore”.

- “Abandoned. Gaslit. Thrown under the bus of “aroha” in name only.”

- “Devastated. Absolutely devastated. Health and education [mandates] should have stayed.”

- “So nervous. Now is not the time to relax our approach. I am so worried.”

- “Wish education had stayed mandated”.

