Arrests Made Following Aggravated Robbery, Te Awamutu
Wednesday, 23 March 2022, 7:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Waikato Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a
commercial premises
in Te Awamutu early this morning have
arrested two young people.
Officers were called to the
premises about 4.15am. On arrival they found a
security
guard had been assaulted, and a vehicle had been used to
gain entry
to the premises, with items then being
stolen.
The offenders then left in a
vehicle.
The guard was taken to hospital with a head
injury, and is now recovering at
home.
Police have
made extensive enquiries today and this afternoon arrested
two
young people. They will appear on a number of charges
tomorrow in the Youth
Court.
Enquiries into the
incident are ongoing and Police cannot rule out
additional
arrests.
As the matter is now before the
courts, Police will not comment
further.
