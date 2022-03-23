Arrests Made Following Aggravated Robbery, Te Awamutu

Waikato Police investigating an aggravated robbery at a commercial premises

in Te Awamutu early this morning have arrested two young people.

Officers were called to the premises about 4.15am. On arrival they found a

security guard had been assaulted, and a vehicle had been used to gain entry

to the premises, with items then being stolen.

The offenders then left in a vehicle.

The guard was taken to hospital with a head injury, and is now recovering at

home.

Police have made extensive enquiries today and this afternoon arrested two

young people. They will appear on a number of charges tomorrow in the Youth

Court.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and Police cannot rule out additional

arrests.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

