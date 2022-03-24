Investigation Commences Into Firearms Incident In Glen Innes

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton, Auckland City CIB:

Police are investigating the circumstances of a firearms incident in Glen

Innes overnight.

At around 2.55am, offenders have approached an address on Heatherbank Street

where a number of shotgun rounds have been discharged.

Six people have sustained injuries as a result, with five of those taken to

Auckland City Hospital.

Two people are in a serious condition, with the remainder in a moderate

condition.

Our enquiries are underway into exactly what has led to this incident

occurring at the address.

This will include speaking with those people at the address as well as wider

area enquiries.

Glen Innes residents will notice a heighted Police presence over the coming

days in response to this incident and a scene guard is currently in place at

the Heatherbank Street address.

A scene examination will also be taking place.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information to assist the

investigation. They can contact Police on 105 quoting the file number

220324/7219.

People can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

