Investigation Commences Into Firearms Incident In Glen Innes
Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton, Auckland City CIB:
Police are investigating the circumstances of a
firearms incident in Glen
Innes overnight.
At
around 2.55am, offenders have approached an address on
Heatherbank Street
where a number of shotgun rounds have been discharged.
Six people have sustained injuries as
a result, with five of those taken to
Auckland City Hospital.
Two people are in a serious condition, with
the remainder in a moderate
condition.
Our
enquiries are underway into exactly what has led to this
incident
occurring at the address.
This will
include speaking with those people at the address as well as
wider
area enquiries.
Glen Innes residents will
notice a heighted Police presence over the coming
days in response to this incident and a scene guard is currently in place at
the Heatherbank Street address.
A scene examination will also be taking place.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who may have information to assist
the
investigation. They can contact Police on 105 quoting the file number
220324/7219.
People can also
provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers
on
0800 555 111.