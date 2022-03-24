UPDATE Fatal Crash - SH35, Tirohanga, Opotiki

Police are now in a position to confirm one person has died in a

single-vehicle crash on SH35 in Tirohanga, Opotiki.

Police were notified of the crash at 5:37 pm and the person died at the

scene.

The road has reopened this morning following a scene examination.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased.

