Operation Dell: Vehicle Of Interest Located

Thursday, 24 March 2022, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A forensic examination is underway today after a key vehicle sought in 
connection with the murder of Ryan Woodford was located.

“Finding this vehicle has been significant for the investigation team as we 
continue to build a clear picture of exactly what happened and who was 
involved,” says Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone.

“For operational reasons we won’t be disclosing any further details at 
this time about the vehicle or where it was located.”

The investigation team continues to review evidence from a number of sources 
including information provided by witnesses, forensic evidence and CCTV 
footage.

“We know the planning and carrying out of Mr Woodford’s murder at the 
Adelphi Motel on 6 March involved several people,” says Detective Sergeant 
Livingstone.

“There were also others who played a part in other related activities 
before or after the offence happened.

“These people know who they are and if we haven’t spoken to you, it’s 
important you contact us."

The investigation team appreciates the community's ongoing assistance and 
remains determined to identify all those involved in Mr Woodford’s death.

Anyone who has information to provide Police is asked to get in touch with 
Taupō Police via 105 and quote Operation Dell, or alternatively information 
can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
 

