Operation Dell: Vehicle Of Interest Located

A forensic examination is underway today after a key vehicle sought in

connection with the murder of Ryan Woodford was located.

“Finding this vehicle has been significant for the investigation team as we

continue to build a clear picture of exactly what happened and who was

involved,” says Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone.

“For operational reasons we won’t be disclosing any further details at

this time about the vehicle or where it was located.”

The investigation team continues to review evidence from a number of sources

including information provided by witnesses, forensic evidence and CCTV

footage.

“We know the planning and carrying out of Mr Woodford’s murder at the

Adelphi Motel on 6 March involved several people,” says Detective Sergeant

Livingstone.

“There were also others who played a part in other related activities

before or after the offence happened.

“These people know who they are and if we haven’t spoken to you, it’s

important you contact us."

The investigation team appreciates the community's ongoing assistance and

remains determined to identify all those involved in Mr Woodford’s death.

Anyone who has information to provide Police is asked to get in touch with

Taupō Police via 105 and quote Operation Dell, or alternatively information

can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



