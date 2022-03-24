Operation Dell: Vehicle Of Interest Located
A forensic examination is underway today after a key
vehicle sought in
connection with the murder of Ryan Woodford was located.
“Finding this vehicle has
been significant for the investigation team as
we
continue to build a clear picture of exactly what happened and who was
involved,” says Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone.
“For
operational reasons we won’t be disclosing any further
details at
this time about the vehicle or where it was located.”
The investigation team continues to
review evidence from a number of sources
including information provided by witnesses, forensic evidence and CCTV
footage.
“We know the planning and
carrying out of Mr Woodford’s murder at
the
Adelphi Motel on 6 March involved several people,” says Detective Sergeant
Livingstone.
“There were also
others who played a part in other related
activities
before or after the offence happened.
“These people know who they are and if we
haven’t spoken to you, it’s
important you contact us."
The investigation team appreciates the
community's ongoing assistance and
remains determined to identify all those involved in Mr Woodford’s death.
Anyone who has information to provide Police is
asked to get in touch with
Taupō Police via 105 and quote Operation Dell, or alternatively information
can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.