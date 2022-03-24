SH 59 Paekakariki Reopens But Expect Delays - Wellington



Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality

New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies

A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>





National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation

The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>