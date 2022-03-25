Party Safely This Weekend

Canterbury Police want to remind people to keep themselves, their friends and their community safe when they are out drinking and socialising.

Police have been aware of large gatherings in Riccarton and Ilam during weekend nights in March. Police have been monitoring these events and attending where necessary to disperse gatherings and move people on.

During these incidents approximately 40 individuals have been issued with alcohol infringement notices and 6 arrests have been made for offences relating to the gatherings. Noise control officers have seized 16 stereos.

Area Community Services Manager, Senior Sergeant Roy Appley says “Canterbury Police continue to have high visibility policing happening around known party locations and entertainment areas in Christchurch. Police Community Teams, Road Policing and Public Safety Units are working with other organisations including Christchurch City Council and University of Canterbury with the aim of keeping people safe.”

Police work closely with University of Canterbury management and security team to ensure the safety of the large student population on campus, and of all residents in the surrounding residential streets. Overall, Police have found the behaviour of people at parties in this area to be good.

Police have also been working with University of Canterbury Student Association to promote safety messages on student forums and to reinforce the University of Canterbury Student Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct outlines values and expectations to ensure the health and wellbeing of students and a safe and secure campus for the benefit of every person using it.

Police encourage people planning parties to register on the “Good One” party register, https://goodone.org.nz/ [1] Police can assist party organisers to ensure everyone has a good time, with advice on safety measures and how to get assistance when needed.

Here are some tips for partying safely:

Look out for your friends – if you arrive together at an event, make a plan to leave together

Have a glass of water or other beverage between alcoholic drinks – don’t overdo it

Make sure you eat some food if you are drinking

Keep an eye on those drinks and your bag or wallet, or let your friends mind your gear if you need to go the toilet.

Have a designated driver, or put aside money for a taxi or bus.

If you plan to walk late at night, walk in pairs or groups, either way, have a plan for getting home safely.

Make sure your phone is fully charged and keep it safe, so you can use it to get home.

