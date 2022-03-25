Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Party Safely This Weekend

Friday, 25 March 2022, 5:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Canterbury Police want to remind people to keep themselves, their friends and their community safe when they are out drinking and socialising.

Police have been aware of large gatherings in Riccarton and Ilam during weekend nights in March. Police have been monitoring these events and attending where necessary to disperse gatherings and move people on.

During these incidents approximately 40 individuals have been issued with alcohol infringement notices and 6 arrests have been made for offences relating to the gatherings. Noise control officers have seized 16 stereos.

Area Community Services Manager, Senior Sergeant Roy Appley says “Canterbury Police continue to have high visibility policing happening around known party locations and entertainment areas in Christchurch. Police Community Teams, Road Policing and Public Safety Units are working with other organisations including Christchurch City Council and University of Canterbury with the aim of keeping people safe.”

Police work closely with University of Canterbury management and security team to ensure the safety of the large student population on campus, and of all residents in the surrounding residential streets. Overall, Police have found the behaviour of people at parties in this area to be good.

Police have also been working with University of Canterbury Student Association to promote safety messages on student forums and to reinforce the University of Canterbury Student Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct outlines values and expectations to ensure the health and wellbeing of students and a safe and secure campus for the benefit of every person using it.

Police encourage people planning parties to register on the “Good One” party register, https://goodone.org.nz/ [1] Police can assist party organisers to ensure everyone has a good time, with advice on safety measures and how to get assistance when needed.

Here are some tips for partying safely:

  • Look out for your friends – if you arrive together at an event, make a plan to leave together
  • Have a glass of water or other beverage between alcoholic drinks – don’t overdo it 
  • Make sure you eat some food if you are drinking
  • Keep an eye on those drinks and your bag or wallet, or let your friends mind your gear if you need to go the toilet.
  • Have a designated driver, or put aside money for a taxi or bus.
  • If you plan to walk late at night, walk in pairs or groups, either way, have a plan for getting home safely.
  • Make sure your phone is fully charged and keep it safe, so you can use it to get home.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cracks Down On Misuse Of NZ Companies
A Bill to crackdown on global and domestic criminals who use businesses to hide money laundering, tax evasion and the financing of terrorism will be introduced this year, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark said today... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>

The Treasury: COVID-19 Shows The Importance Of A Strong Government Balance Sheet
The Treasury’s 2022 Investment Statement: He Puna Hao Pātiki published today underlines how good management of the government balance sheet helped our COVID-19 response and is an important lever for lifting living standards, says Treasury Secretary Caralee McLiesh... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 