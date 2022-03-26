Have you seen Dwayne?

Dwayne, 41, has been reported missing from his Hokitika home, and Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

He was last seen at home by family on the morning of Friday 25 March.

He left in his 1995 Toyota Hilux Surf station wagon, registration ZE4469, which is dark green with silver lower panels.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Dwayne or his vehicle since yesterday morning.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 220325/3707.

