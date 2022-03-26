Update: Fatal Crash, Palmerston North

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash at the intersection of Roberts Line and Napier Road, Palmerston North.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash shortly before 4pm.

One person died at the scene. Another person was critically injured.

The road is now open following a scene examination.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

