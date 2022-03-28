Apply Now For A Match Fund Medium Grant
Monday, 28 March 2022, 9:19 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Tauranga City Council’s Community Development Match
Fund is now open for applications for medium grants of up to
$10,000.
The Match Fund is designed to help community
groups deliver new initiatives that foster strong,
innovative and vibrant communities. To be eligible for
funding, projects need to provide a public benefit, be free
and open to members of the public, and be initiated, planned
and implemented by members of the
community.
Applications for medium grants close on
Monday, 25 April 2022.
Small grants, of up to $1,000,
can be applied for at any time throughout the
year.
For further information, visit Match
Fund.
