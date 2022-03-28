Apply Now For A Match Fund Medium Grant

Tauranga City Council’s Community Development Match Fund is now open for applications for medium grants of up to $10,000.

The Match Fund is designed to help community groups deliver new initiatives that foster strong, innovative and vibrant communities. To be eligible for funding, projects need to provide a public benefit, be free and open to members of the public, and be initiated, planned and implemented by members of the community.

Applications for medium grants close on Monday, 25 April 2022.

Small grants, of up to $1,000, can be applied for at any time throughout the year.

For further information, visit Match Fund.

