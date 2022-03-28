A Mostly Settled Week But Remaining Wet In The Northeast

Covering period of Monday 28th March - Friday 1st April

MetService is forecasting further rain for Gisborne and the Wairoa District this week, while the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand remains mostly settled.

A Heavy Rain Watch remains in place for Gisborne and the Wairoa District until 6pm on Tuesday evening. Steady rain is expected in the area for much of the week, with isolated heavy falls.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes elaborates “Rainfall rates up to 15mm/h are possible for a time overnight tonight (Monday) through to Tuesday morning for the region. This rain is on the back of significantly heavy rain seen last week and therefore impacts may be seen from these lesser amounts of rain. Residents are advised to remain up to date with the latest MetService forecast and follow the advice from local Civil Defence.”

Meanwhile, the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand has a mostly settled week of weather with a mixture of cloud and sunshine. A weak frontal feature moves onto the lower South Island during Thursday and Friday. This brings scattered falls across southern and eastern regions of the South Island; unfortunately, rain accumulations will not bring much respite to the dry conditions being experienced in these regions. Parkes continues “Warm March temperatures in the south will fall with the passing of this front later in the week. Alexandra has a high temperature of 26°C today (Monday), which will fall to just 16°C on Friday”.

Looking toward the end of the working week, there's a low-pressure system approaching the country from the Tasman Sea which may play a part in the weekend's weather. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest MetService forecast on our website.

