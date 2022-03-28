Tools And Vehicles Targeted In Building Site Burglaries
Tauranga Police Inspector Zane Smith:
Police are
warning contractors and tradesmen to secure valuable tools
and
equipment after an increase in thefts targeting construction sites and work
vehicles across the Tauranga region.
We are seeing a number of cases of
commercial vehicles, such as vans and
utes, being broken into and targeted for their tools. The majority of these
incidents have involved vehicles parked in driveways and on the side of the
road at night.
There has also been an increase in reported
cases of burglary where building
materials have been stolen from building sites.
This type of
offending is spread across the region, but there has been
a
significant number reported in Mount Maunganui, Papamoa Beach and Tauranga
Central.
Construction sites are a
target as they often contain high-value items
such
as machinery, tools, copper, and other building materials, which are
desirable to thieves and easy to on-sell.
Police are urging builders,
project managers and contractors to be vigilant
and take steps to reduce the opportunity for offenders to target construction
sites.
Security around
construction sites is essential; fencing, good lighting,
CCTV
and quality locks are all important to deter would be thieves.
Our advice to any company with
valuable tools and equipment is to make sure
the building site is completely packed up at the end of the day, and all
desirable items have been secured.
Do
not leave anything valuable in unattended vehicles that
aren’t kept in
secure premises overnight and at weekends.
It’s a good idea to record the serial
number of your tools, mark them in a
specific way, and take photos, so you have a record of what is yours. Police
encourage tradespeople to engrave personal tools with their drivers licence
number. This will assist Police with enquires in the event your property is
stolen and increase the chance of it being recovered and returned to you.
Police are actively
patrolling and working with our community partners
around
these areas, we urge members of the public to report suspicious activity to
Police promptly.
If people see any criminal or suspicious
activity, call 111 straight away.
The sooner we know about it, the better chance we have of catching the
offenders and preventing further crimes.
Anyone with information related to burglaries
in the Tauranga area can
contact Police on 105. Alternatively, information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.