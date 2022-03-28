Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Seeks Feedback On Proposed Changes To Its Revenue And Financing Policy

Monday, 28 March 2022, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Consultation has opened on some changes to Greater Wellington’s Revenue and Financing policy, which describes how the regional council funds its expenditure.

The policy outlines the sources of funding council uses for each activity. Current funding tools include general rates, targeted rates, fixed rates, fees and charges.

The consultation document, which can be found at https://haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/revenue-and-financing-policy, sets out some proposed changes to funding for some activities, and the rationale for the changes.

Proposed changes apply to Regional Economic Development, the Regional Predator Control Programme, land management and flood protection in relation to the Te Kāuru Floodplain Management Plan, and new activity such as the WaiōhineRiver Plan and the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Consultation on the changes follows four weeks of online community engagement in September last year which was used to gather high level feedback on current policies as background to the development of the new proposals before the current round of formal public consultation.

“This policy is about where the funding will come from to pay for the activities planned in our Long Term Plan and Annual Plans. How much we plan to spend on any group of activities is included in the proposed 2021-31 Long Term Plan, says Greater Wellington chair Daran Ponter.

“The changes to the policy keep it current with legislation, reduce inefficiencies and make the policy easier to understand and more transparent. I encourage anyone with an interest in how regional government is financed to have their say on this policy.”

Submissions on the proposed Revenue and Financing Policy are open until 20 April 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Christopher Luxon’s Trashing Of The Poor


For years, Nicola Willis and Chris Bishop have been routinely described as belonging to the “liberal” wing of the National Party, as if National is a broad church spanning urban neo-socialists at one end of the political spectrum, and rural conservatives at the other. No-one has ever felt much inclined to ask Bishop or Willis whether the “liberal” label has ever meant anything much more than them being relatively young, relatively nice and not in favour of outlawing abortion...
More>>



 
 

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site
The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland... More>>



ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance
This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance,” says ACT Leader David Seymour. “ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions... More>>


Government: Post-peak Plan A Safe Return To Greater Normality
New Zealand’s successful management of the Omicron outbreak and high rates of vaccination mean it’s now safe to ease the restrictions that have successfully prevented widespread health and economic damage... More>>

ALSO:



Gisborne: Prime Minister Visits Ravaged Coast
The Prime Minister visited some of the worst-hit areas of the region to see for herself the damage and talk to those affected. With her was fiancé Clarke Gayford, Minister for Emergency Management Kiri Allan, Tairāwhiti Civil Defence group controller David Wilson... More>>



Government: Plan To Lift Student Achievement In Maths And Literacy
The Government has a plan to improve how and what our kids are learning at school, Education and Associate Education Ministers Chris Hipkins, Jan Tinetti and Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



National: Tauranga Candidate Nominations Open Next Week National Party members seeking to be our candidate for the upcoming Tauranga By-election will have just over two weeks to get their nominations in, National Party President Peter Goodfellow says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 