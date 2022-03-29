Police appeal for information following grievous assault
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 10:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter:
Gisborne Police are
continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident
that left a 47-year-old man in a ditch with life threatening
injuries in Mahia on the night of Tuesday 1 March
2022.
The man’s injuries were initially reported to
be an accident but are now being investigated as a grievous
assault.
Police know that a number of people hold
information which will identify the person or persons
responsible for the injuries to the victim.
Police
urge anyone who was in the area and has information which
will help identify the person, or persons, responsible for
the injuries to the victim to speak with
Police.
Anyone with information can contact the
investigation team via 105 and quote file number
220302/3743.
Information can also be given directly to
Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter at the Gisborne Police
Station.
