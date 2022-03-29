Police appeal for information following grievous assault

Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter:

Gisborne Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident that left a 47-year-old man in a ditch with life threatening injuries in Mahia on the night of Tuesday 1 March 2022.

The man’s injuries were initially reported to be an accident but are now being investigated as a grievous assault.

Police know that a number of people hold information which will identify the person or persons responsible for the injuries to the victim.

Police urge anyone who was in the area and has information which will help identify the person, or persons, responsible for the injuries to the victim to speak with Police.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation team via 105 and quote file number 220302/3743.

Information can also be given directly to Detective Sergeant Eric Hunter at the Gisborne Police Station.

