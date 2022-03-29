Police Remind Christchurch To Remove Valuables From Cars
Christchurch Area Community Services Manager Senior
Sergeant
Ian Appley:
Police are aware of a
slight increase in thefts from vehicles occurring
in
the Christchurch area recently.
Police are
working hard to monitor areas that have been affected by
this
offending by increasing Police presence and working with community patrols.
However, Police cannot
be everywhere at once and it is important that
people
put prevention measures in place to deter opportunistic thieves.
Senior Sergeant Ian Appley says
“we see the same mistakes time and time
again. People leave valuables in their car or leave their vehicle unlocked
which gives offenders ample opportunity to take their belongings.
Prevention is key in this
space. A helpful motto to use is ‘Lock or
lose
it, conceal it or remove it.’”
Anyone that sees suspicious activity around
vehicles can call Police on 111
if it happening or 105 after the fact.
It is important that every
incident of theft from cars is reported to
Police
so that Police can appropriate resources effectively and aim to prevent more
in the future.
Supplying video footage of the incident is
also helpful to Police after the
offence has taken place.
If Police can identify the person in that
footage, Police will investigate
and hold that offender to account.
In some cases, identification of
the individual responsible is not always
possible. This is where prevention becomes key in such situations.
Senior Sergeant Appley’s top tips for
preventing theft from your
vehicle
include:
1. Invest in a steering
wheel lock to show thieves that you have security
in
place and make them less likely to target your vehicle.
2. Put a prevention sticker on your windows or flashing LEDs on the
dashboard.
3. Always lock your car, even when you are parked in your own driveway.
4. Avoid leaving valuables like CDs, laptops, mobile phones, GPS devices and
iPods in your car. If you have to leave them there, make sure they are out of
sight.
5. Try to park in well-lit areas if you park your car on the street
overnight.
6. Joining a neighbourhood support group can be beneficial to deterring theft
as more people in your neighbourhood can keep and eye out for suspicious
activity.