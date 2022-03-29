Missing Weymouth man located deceased



Police were notified after a body was located on the beach at Orua Bay near

Manukau Heads over the weekend.

The person has subsequently been identified as missing Weymouth man Nick

Paul, aged 46.

Our sympathies are with Mr Paul’s family at this difficult time and we want

to thank the public for their assistance.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

