Missing Weymouth man located deceased
Tuesday, 29 March 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police were notified after a body was located on the
beach at Orua Bay near
Manukau Heads over the
weekend.
The person has subsequently been identified as
missing Weymouth man Nick
Paul, aged 46.
Our sympathies
are with Mr Paul’s family at this difficult time and we
want
to thank the public for their assistance.
The
death will be referred to the
Coroner.
