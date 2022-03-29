Police Appeal For Information Following Aggravated Robbery

Detective Sergeant Shelley Ross:

Manawatū Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the person

captured in the image attached.

We believe this person can assist us with our investigation into an

aggravated robbery at the Feilding Caltex at around 4:30am on 21 March 2022.

If you know this person, please get in touch with us.

Police also urge anyone who was in the area and has information, which will

help identify the person, or persons, responsible to speak with Police.

Information can be provided by calling 105, and quoting file number

220321/6141.

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



© Scoop Media

