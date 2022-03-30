Fatal Crash, Weber Road, Tararua



Government: A Major Step Towards A Fairer System For New Zealand Workers

The Government has taken another step today on its pre-election commitment to lift incomes and improve working conditions of everyday kiwis with the introduction of the Fair Pay Agreements Bill to Parliament

Ombudsman: Ministry Acted Unreasonably Over Consultation On Erebus Memorial Site

The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage acted unreasonably by not consulting more widely before forming a preference for a location for the proposed National Erebus Memorial in Auckland





ACT: Proposes Referendum On Co-governance

This election, ACT will be campaigning for a referendum on co-governance," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "ACT proposes that the next Government pass legislation defining the Principles of the Treaty, in particularly their effect on democratic institutions