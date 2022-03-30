Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dance-O-Mat To Live On!

Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 11:56 am
Press Release: Gap Filler

This city’s Dance-O-Mat will remain on Christchurch streets thanks to a successful crowdfunding campaign that closed on Tuesday at midnight.

Gap Filler, creators of the Dance-O-Mat, raised just over $25,000 on crowdfunding platform Boosted. The campaign has been running for the last six weeks and attracted contributions from 340 donors.

“We are so pleased to have raised the funds in this way to upgrade and relocate the Dance-O-Mat,” Gap Filler’s Coralie Winn said. “It takes a lot of work to raise money via crowdfunding but it is so worth it for the togetherness it grows. t aligns with the community-minded spirit of the project to have so many different people, groups and companies make contributions. It’s wonderful.”

It has been clear how much the Dance-O-Mat means to the people of Christchurch from some of the many comments left by donors to the fundraising campaign, such as:

“Together we can make our CBD fun and exciting.”

“ The Dance-O-Mat is one of the finest public infrastructures in the world!”

“One of the best ideas and shows of community I've ever participated in.”

“We love this facility, inclusive & heaps of fun on it or observing.”

“We always knew it was one of our best-loved projects but seeing it like this, with so many different little gems of feedback, well, it’s just delightful,” Winn said. “We also want to thank all the dance groups who gave their time to make videos for the campaign and to our excellent videographer Kerry du Pont.”

The next steps for Gap Filler involve remediating the land on the project’s future Manchester Street site and then continuing with the deconstruction of the floor at its current site on Gloucester Street. Some components will be relocated to the new site while others have to be built anew.

All going well, the new and improved Dance-O-Mat will be launched in early May at 211 Manchester Street.

Gap Filler would like to thank everyone who donated for their generous support.

