Fatality Following Workplace Incident – Ōmokoroa, Western Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 5:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm that one person has died as the result
of an incident at a workplace on Te Kaka Place Road,
Ōmokoroa.
Shortly after 1.15pm today Police received
a report of an incident in which one person had been
injured.
Emergency services attended but sadly, the
person has died at the scene.
An investigation is
underway and WorkSafe has been
notified.
