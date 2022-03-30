Fatality Following Workplace Incident – Ōmokoroa, Western Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm that one person has died as the result of an incident at a workplace on Te Kaka Place Road, Ōmokoroa.

Shortly after 1.15pm today Police received a report of an incident in which one person had been injured.

Emergency services attended but sadly, the person has died at the scene.

An investigation is underway and WorkSafe has been notified.

