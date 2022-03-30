Body located in search for missing tramper, Fiordland

The body of a man, believed to be a tramper that went missing in Milford

Sound on Monday, has been found.

The man was located deceased and Search and Rescue specialists are now

working to recover the body and return him to his family.

Police would like to thank Police Search and Rescue and LandSAR personnel,

specialist Alpine Cliff Rescue (ACR) teams and other specialist teams who

have worked with skill and compassion to find this man in a challenging

landscape.

This is a tragic outcome for everyone involved and Police extend their

sympathies to his friends and family.

