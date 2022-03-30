Body located in search for missing tramper, Fiordland
Wednesday, 30 March 2022, 7:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The body of a man, believed to be a tramper that went
missing in Milford
Sound on Monday, has been found.
The
man was located deceased and Search and Rescue specialists
are now
working to recover the body and return him to his
family.
Police would like to thank Police Search and
Rescue and LandSAR personnel,
specialist Alpine Cliff
Rescue (ACR) teams and other specialist teams who
have
worked with skill and compassion to find this man in a
challenging
landscape.
This is a tragic outcome for
everyone involved and Police extend their
sympathies to
his friends and family.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Uh oh. In an embarrassing case of counting chickens prematurely, the government had sent a delegation to Hollywood to capitalise on the expected Oscar coronation of The Power of the Dog. In the end, the film got only one win – Jane Campion as Best Director - from its twelve nominations. Could be wrong, but I think that makes it the first film since The Graduate ( 55 years ago!) to take home the Best Director award and nothing else. In fact, considering how Dune cleaned up the technical awards, Campion was possibly fortunate that the Academy had, in its infinite wisdom, chosen to exclude Dune director Denis Villeneuve from the Best Director category... More>>