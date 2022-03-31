Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trust Approves $2.2M To Clutha Community Hub / Te Pou Ō Mata-Au

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: Otago Community Trust

Otago Community Trust is pleased to announce that trustees approved a $2.2 million grant earlier this week to support the development of the new Clutha Community Hub / Te Pou ō Mata-Au.

Clutha Community Hub Charitable Trust chair Dale Anderson said the committee was ecstatic with the support from Otago Community Trust.

“It will have a massive impact on our rural community, this is a major project for the Clutha District, and we firmly believe it will drive significant benefits for the district for generations to come.”

The Hub will be offering everything from business facilities to visitor information, theatre to local art, alongside being that central hub for social and community services, we really do see great outcomes for our district, we have had the skills, resources, and vision - have just been lacking the infrastructure and support networks to realise new opportunities locally, Anderson said.

Construction of the Clutha Community Hub commenced in mid-2020. The project has been supported by the Clutha District Council and by the Government's Kānoa via the Crown Infrastructure Partner's (CIP) shovel-ready project' fund which granted the project $7 million in July 2020.

“It goes without saying that we were very excited to hear the news on Tuesday, it means the world to the dedicated team of volunteers that have spent thousands of hours bringing this project to life to have secured such a significant grant from Otago Community Trust.”

We have been grateful to have received funding from several other local Trusts, including the Clutha Foundation and Alexandra Macmillan Trust. It's great having so many investing in the future of the Clutha District, Anderson said.

Otago Community Trust chair Diccon Sim said the Trust is pleased to be supporting the development of this significant community asset for the Balclutha and wider South Otago community.

Our trustees have been impressed with the time and consideration that has been committed to the Clutha Community Hub project and we acknowledge what a significant project this is for the area.

“Our grant in particular will support the interior “fit out” of the hub. The development of the atrium which will showcase local art, the history of the area, a platform for local tangata whenua and iwi to share their own kōrero of the district, alongside shared community, theatre and performance space.”

Otago Community Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the $2.2 million grant reflects the Trust’s commitment to support widely across the Otago region.

“The new Clutha Community Hub will have ongoing wide community use, which will empower, encourage, and enhance community participation. This fits nicely with the new strategic focus of Otago Community Trust,” said Bridger.

