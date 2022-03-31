Operation Grizzly: Further Arrests Made After Serious Incident In Sandringham

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West

Investigations Manager:

Police have executed further search warrants as part of an investigation into

a shooting in Sandringham earlier this month, dubbed Operation Grizzly.

Four search warrants were executed today, with a man being charged in

connection to the incident on Sandringham Road Extension on 11 March.

The 20-year-old man will be charged in relation to inciting the action, which

lead to the shooting.

Police have also charged this man in relation to another incident, which

involved a firearm, at a Mt Roskill address on Farrelly Avenue on 20 December

2021.

Charges include aggravated burglary with a firearm and being party to

wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

A second person, aged 20, has also been arrested in relation to two bail

breaches.

Today’s action comes after Police located and seized a restricted firearm,

and the arrested one person yesterday, as part of Operation Grizzly.

Police enquiries into both incidents remain ongoing and we cannot rule out

further arrests being made in this matter. Police will provide further

updates once these are available.

Anyone who may have information that could help Police is asked to contact

us.

You can do this by calling 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or Operation

Grizzly.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

