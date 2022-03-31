Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Operation Grizzly: Further Arrests Made After Serious Incident In Sandringham

Thursday, 31 March 2022, 3:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West 
Investigations Manager:

Police have executed further search warrants as part of an investigation into 
a shooting in Sandringham earlier this month, dubbed Operation Grizzly.

Four search warrants were executed today, with a man being charged in 
connection to the incident on Sandringham Road Extension on 11 March.

The 20-year-old man will be charged in relation to inciting the action, which 
lead to the shooting.

Police have also charged this man in relation to another incident, which 
involved a firearm, at a Mt Roskill address on Farrelly Avenue on 20 December 
2021.

Charges include aggravated burglary with a firearm and being party to 
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

A second person, aged 20, has also been arrested in relation to two bail 
breaches.

Today’s action comes after Police located and seized a restricted firearm, 
and the arrested one person yesterday, as part of Operation Grizzly.

Police enquiries into both incidents remain ongoing and we cannot rule out 
further arrests being made in this matter. Police will provide further 
updates once these are available.

Anyone who may have information that could help Police is asked to contact 
us.

You can do this by calling 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or Operation 
Grizzly.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 
0800 555 111.

