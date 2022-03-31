Operation Grizzly: Further Arrests Made After Serious Incident In Sandringham
Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City
West
Investigations Manager:
Police have
executed further search warrants as part of an investigation
into
a shooting in Sandringham earlier this month, dubbed Operation Grizzly.
Four search warrants were
executed today, with a man being charged
in
connection to the incident on Sandringham Road Extension on 11 March.
The 20-year-old man will be
charged in relation to inciting the action,
which
lead to the shooting.
Police have also
charged this man in relation to another incident,
which
involved a firearm, at a Mt Roskill address on Farrelly Avenue on 20 December
2021.
Charges include aggravated
burglary with a firearm and being party to
wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.
A second person, aged 20, has also been
arrested in relation to two
bail
breaches.
Today’s action comes after
Police located and seized a restricted firearm,
and the arrested one person yesterday, as part of Operation Grizzly.
Police enquiries into both incidents remain
ongoing and we cannot rule out
further arrests being made in this matter. Police will provide further
updates once these are available.
Anyone who may have information that could
help Police is asked to contact
us.
You can
do this by calling 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or
Operation
Grizzly.
Alternatively, information
can be passed on anonymously via Crime Stoppers
on
0800 555 111.